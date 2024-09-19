Hugh Jackman is a strikingly handsome man and an equally good actor, but he also had his share of embarrassing moments in his long career. The Aussie star once revealed how filming a love scene with one of his Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars was humiliating. Keep scrolling to know the deets.

Hugh is a multifaceted human being who is not only an accomplished Hollywood actor but also an amazing singer and dancer. He has worked with some of the great filmmakers, but the Aussie star will always be known for playing the hot-headed mutant Wolverine. The role gave Jackman global fame and recognition. It was his return that contributed largely to the success of the latest Marvel movie. Besides them, he has done several movies and had to do intimate scenes with his co-stars.

During one such time, Hugh Jackman experienced an embarrassing situation. He had to do an intimate scene with Jennifer Garner in their movie Butter. The actor revealed how he and Garner had to film an unconventional love-making scene in the movie, and it was International; Hugh said, “There was one scene where we make out in a car, but it’s never seen, you can only hear it. So I’ll never forget this – the sound guy, the director, me and Jen Garner got in a car to make making love sounds.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine star continued, “It’s kind of humiliating as we discovered he couldn’t record us both at the same time, so one had to perform, then the other had performed, and I’m really glad she went first because I never would’ve gone as far as she did unless she had gone first. I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life.”

However, Hugh Jackman had a blast doing the movie alongside Jennifer Garner. They recently shared the screen for Deadpool & Wolverine, where Jennifer returned as Elektra and Hugh as Logan.

The movie has collected over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in the theatres.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Reagan Box Office (North America): Dennis Quaid’s Film Has Already Recovered 96% Of Its Budget – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News