Hugh Jackman reportedly took a pay cut to ensure his final outing as mutant superhero Wolverine was as gory and foul-mouthed as the comic book version.

Hugh Jackman announced his retirement from playing the mutant superhero in 2017. At the time, he said Logan would be the final film in which he would portray Wolverine. However, Jackman’s retirement didn’t last very long, as we all saw his return in Deadpool and Wolverine. At the time, though, Jackman could have hardly envisaged Logan would not be the superhero’s final outing.

Hugh Jackman wanted his final Wolverine role to be his bloodiest and pack more f-bombs than The Big Lebowski. The Australian native reportedly took a significant pay cut to ensure the studio would greenlight the R rating.

James Mangold, who directed Jackman in ‘Logan’, revealed that Jackman sacrificed part of his salary so the studio would risk producing an R-rated film. Mangold divulged the details following a screening of 40 minutes of footage at an event in Texas in 2017.

At the time, Ain’t It Cool writer Eric Vespe tweeted, “Mangold said that Hugh Jackman took a salary cut because he wanted to do an R-rated movie.”

Jackman never spoke out about his pay cut, so it is unclear how much he took home for Logan. However, it was less than the $20 million salary he received for the last two films in the Wolverine franchise.

Hugh Jackman did not suffer the indignities of a pay cut for Deadpool and Wolverine. According to Fandomwire, Jackman was paid $20 million to come out of retirement and be part of the second-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Deadpool and Wolverine grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide five weeks after releasing in theaters. It is one of summer’s biggest hits, behind Indise Out 2, which grossed over $1.6 Billion.

Must Read: Marvel 2025 Slate: Every MCU Film & Show Releasing Next Year, From Captain America Brave New World To Blade

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News