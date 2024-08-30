While only a handful of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects saw the light of day this year, 2025 is going to tell a whole different story. Phase 5 of the franchise is coming to an end next year, making way for Phase 6, which is going to be the last part of the Multiverse Saga.

And hence, Marvel has scheduled a number of exciting shows and films for 2025. The brand recently launched a video to celebrate its 85th anniversary and gave a sneak peek at next year’s MCU content.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) 2025 Release Schedule

The studio has announced six projects for 2025, including four films and two TV series. While three of them belong to Phase 5, the subsequent three will mark the beginning of Phase 6. Check out the special video launched by Marvel below, which includes footage from the upcoming projects:

1. Captain America: Brave New World: February 14, 2025: Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson gets his first film as Captain America, after the retirement of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Directed by Julius Onah, the film follows Wilson, who finds himself in the middle of an international conflict. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly.

2. Daredevil: Born Again: March 2025: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively, in this Disney+ series. The nine-episode action crime drama follows the two as they have to put their differences aside to help the people of New York.

3. Thunderbolts*: May 2, 2025: Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* revolves around a group of antiheroes who start working on government missions. Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes in the film and is joined by Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov.

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps: July 25, 2025: MCU kickstarts its Phase 6 with this Fantastic Four reboot. Pedro Pascal joins the franchise as Mister Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Robert Downey Jr. might also make his debut as Doctor Doom in this Matt Shakman directorial.

5. Blade: November 7, 2025: Mahershala Ali stars as the vampire-slaying superhero in this Blade reboot. While the plot details have not been unveiled yet, it is known that the film will also star Mia Goth. The project is being helmed by Yann Demange.

6. Ironheart: 2025: This Disney+ series focuses on Riri Williams/Ironheart who returns to Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and uncovers a secret that leads her to a dangerous path. Dominique Thorne plays the titular role and is accompanied by Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Manny Montana. While the show is confirmed to be released in 2025, the exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

