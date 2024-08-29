The story of the Middle Earth continues as Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power is returning with its second season. The Prime Video series is all set to feature an epic war between good and evil as the Dark Lord Sauron has risen.

The season premiere marks the end of a long wait of two years as the debut installment of the fantasy drama came out in September 2022. Here is when you can watch new episodes of The Rings Of Power Season 2 on Prime Video.

The Rings Of Power Season 2: Release Schedule and Number of Episodes

Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29th, 2024. The season will have eight episodes in total, just like the previous installment. The first three episodes will be released together on the premiere day, after which the show will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Thursday. The finale is scheduled to be released on October 3rd.

Check out the complete release schedule here:

Episode 1: Elven Kings Under the Sky: August 29th

Episode 2: Where the Stars are Strange: August 29th

Episode 3: The Eagle and the Sceptre: August 29th

Episode 4: September 5th

Episode 5: September 12th

Episode 6: September 19th

Episode 7: September 26th

Episode 8: October 3rd

All the episodes will be dropped at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Fans in India will be able to watch the show at 12:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, audiences in the UK can catch new episodes at 7 am GMT.

The second season features Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Gavi Singh Chera as Merimac, Jim Broadbent as Snaggleroot’s voice, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Ben Daniels as Círdan, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and Kevin Eldon as Narvi.

The rest of the cast includes Rory Kinnear, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Tanya Moodie, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Olivia Williams. Additionally, Nicholas Woodeson, Stuart Bowman, William Chubb, Gabriel Akuwudike, and Will Keen have been cast in undisclosed roles.

