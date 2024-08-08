The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has recently confirmed the return of a villain from the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Prime series which was based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work will continue the story of Galadriel, Elrond, and others, as they fight against Sauron. The upcoming season is also bringing back some familiar characters alongside new ones into the historical drama.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur confirmed that The Rings of Power season 2 will see the return of Shelob, the monstrous spider that famously attacked Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The actor further explained that in the upcoming season, there will be an extended sequence where Isildur must fend for himself in Mordor, leading to his encounter with the iconic creature.

He shared this exciting development with fans, adding, “I’m awoken in a cave and I have to fight my way through Shelob to get to safety, which is an obscene way to start a season. It’s a story of survival and it’s a story about ‘be careful what you wish for.’ He grows from a boy into a man and has to learn who to trust and who not to trust.”

Isildur is a minor character in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings movies, yet he holds significant importance in the broader history of Middle-earth. As shared in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring, Isildur delivers the final blow to Sauron and claims the One Ring for himself. However, his decision to keep the Ring ultimately leads to his corruption, marking a pivotal moment in Middle-earth’s history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 is streaming on Prime Video and season 2 will arrive on August 29.

