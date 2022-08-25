English actor Maxim Baldry, who is gearing up for the release of his series ‘Lord of The Rings: Power Of Rings’, has shared that although it’s an epic series, it aims to engage the viewers on a human level with themes that are relatable to millions across the globe.

The actor told IANS: “A large part of the show is about exploring epic themes but on a human level. My character is someone who yearns for something deeper, there’s an emptiness and a void in him that he’s trying to fill.”

Maxim Baldry lauded the show writers for disseminating huge chunks of information in the simplest of words. “The lines and dialogues affect you emotionally irrespective of you being a viewer or a performer,” Baldry said.

He continued: “Despite the fact that we were performing in the most intricate and grand sets in beautiful costumes, lots of supporting artistes and an insane production design, we still had a job to do.”

Maxim Baldry added, “It was to connect on a human-to-human level and tell stories that are intimate and honest. I am sure people across the globe will connect with the story and enjoy the series as much as we did while working on it.”

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ will drop its first two episodes on Prime Video on September 2, followed by a weekly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada that concludes on October 14.

