Kat Coiro, the co-director of the recently released limited series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, has shared her experience of how she got acquainted with the titular character and how she explored the character in her childhood.

Talking about how she has long been drawn to the emerald-hued hero, Kat, who helmed six episodes of the series, said, “I was a huge fan of She-Hulk as a child, and she was a really badass female superhero who had her own book.”

Coiro also recently discovered her husband had an entire collection of the comics, “We went to his mom’s basement, and I got to go back through the comics and remember what was so exciting about She-Hulk. She’s irreverent, big, strong and bold.”

For the Indian-American director, Anu Valia, who helmed three episodes, it was the depth of the character’s personality that piqued her interest. “I’ve never seen a show about a superhero that shows so many shades. Jen/She-Hulk is able to share her vulnerabilities, her disappointments and her fears,” Valia said.

She added: “When I read the scripts and saw that they were making a modern legal comedy that’s really about a professional woman in her 30s navigating her professional career and personal life, I could completely connect and relate to it.

“I think it’s so special to show the intricacies of what she’s dealing with emotionally.”

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘, which stars Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil and Tim Roth, also features special appearances by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. Written by Jessica Gao, the series has been produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

