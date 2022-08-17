She Hulk, Attorney-at-Law's Tatiana Maslany Almost Gave Up On Her Acting Career At 20, Here's Why
Actress Tatiana Maslany nearly gave up acting at the age of 20. Starting work as a child actor when she was 11 and landed a full-time job in the Canadian kids’ TV show ‘2030 CE’ as a teenager, the ‘Orphan Black’ actress revealed she almost walked away from her career after becoming disillusioned with her life choices, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I suddenly had this urge to re-evaluate why I was doing it (acting). Was I just doing it because it was this thing I did as a kid?” she explained to The Guardian.

However, Tatiana Maslany changed her mind and decided to commit to her career after watching Gena Rowlands’ 1974 film ‘A Woman Under the Influence’.

