She Hulk, Attorney-at-Law's Tatiana Maslany Almost Gave Up On Her Acting Career At 20, Here's Why

Actress Tatiana Maslany nearly gave up acting at the age of 20. Starting work as a child actor when she was 11 and landed a full-time job in the Canadian kids’ TV show ‘2030 CE’ as a teenager, the ‘Orphan Black’ actress revealed she almost walked away from her career after becoming disillusioned with her life choices, reports aceshowbiz.com.
“I suddenly had this urge to re-evaluate why I was doing it (acting). Was I just doing it because it was this thing I did as a kid?” she explained to The Guardian.
However, Tatiana Maslany changed her mind and decided to commit to her career after watching Gena Rowlands’ 1974 film ‘A Woman Under the Influence’.
Tatiana Maslany went on, “I thought, ‘Yes, that’s it! That’s what I want!’ I wanted that level of freedom and inventiveness and presence and connection. It was so powerful to watch. That movie showed me what was possible.”
Her career has since gone from strength to strength with a starring role in the sci-fi TV show ‘Orphan Black’ as well as opposite Nicole Kidman in the 2018 movie ‘Destroyer’ and she’s now leading the cast of the Marvel series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’.
Speaking about her latest TV project, Maslany said she hopes the day will come when female superheroes are no longer considered outside the norm.
She told The Guardian, “I’m really interested in when these (marginalised) voices get to speak without it being like, ‘Oh my God, it’s all women,’ or, ‘Oh my God, this is a story about a queer couple,’ and those stories become as innately expected as they are now special.”
