Justin Bieber needs no special introduction. However, this Hollywood pop singer often gets trapped in controversy, and one of them was stating Anne Frank would have been his fan if she was alive. Justin Bieber gained popularity at a very young age, and when he visited the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam, he stirred up a lot of controversies.

Advertisement

After returning, he had shared his thoughts in a Tweet and wrote, “Truly inspiring to be able to come here. Anne was a great girl. Hopefully, she would have been a belieber.”

Advertisement

After this, the singer faced a lot of backlashes and trolling from the netizens. However, in defence, Justin Bieber mentioned that he was told by the tour guide that Anne Frank was a pop culture lover.

Well, the celebrities didn’t sit well with it. Many Hollywood celebs had come forward to bash Justine Bieber.

Lena Dunham had tweeted, “Anne was dope. Hopefully she would have gone to the window to the wall” –Lil Jon re: Anne Frank. While, Mindy Kaling wrote, “I’m out of the country & the news seems lame guys. Accidental Racist? Bieber’s Anne Frank thing? Kobe’s Achilles heel is compelling I guess.”

Actor-director-write, Ricky Gervais tweeted, “I agree with Justin Bieber. Anne Frank would’ve loved his stuff. It’s perfect for being played really really quietly so no one can hear it.”

Well, we will never know whether Anne Frank would have become a Belieber or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Wanted To Fight With Tom Cruise At A UFC Match & Conor McGregor Offered To Host: “If You Don’t Take This Fight You’re Scared…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram