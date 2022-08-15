The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now seeing an influx of new characters that are all set to take the story of the universe ahead. One of the most important characters for the future scheme of things is Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law. The show that marks Maslany‘s MCU debut is due for its release on this Wednesday. While there are a lot of interesting and funny things waiting for us, the show could have marked Spider-Man aka Tom Holland’s Comeback.

Yes, you read that right. She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law is a full-length series that has already confirmed the return of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Tim Roth’s Abomination. Amid all of this reports now suggest that there was a room for Holland to comeback as Spider-Man and other characters related to him.

But as per Heroic Hollywood, even when the makers of She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law wanted Spider-Man in their show badly, they couldn’t. The reason simply being that the standalone rights of the character are still with Sony and they didn’t permit the studio to use him in the new Disney+ show. Read on to know everything you should.

She Hulk: Attorney Of Law creator Jessica Gao talking about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man said, “There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble. But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn’t use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that’s all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn’t tell us.”

“But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn’t use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room,” she added.

She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law hit Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in India on August 17. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

