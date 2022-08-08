Did you know that Meryl Streep once planted a kiss on Mark Ruffalo? Yes, that actually happened. Streep is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. The Academy Award and Golden Globe winner has a huge number of critically acclaimed films under her banner. The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice, and Kramer vs. Kramer are a few examples.

Advertisement

Her latest film was 2021’s Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, and more. It had a mixed to positive reaction but ended up being nominated for the Oscars, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and more.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, back in 2015, Meryl Streep hit the headlines for smooching Hulk star Mark Ruffalo. It was during their appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The Mamma Mia actress was talking about how when she turned 40, she was offered a variety of roles. “When I turned 40, I was offered three witches in one year,” Streep said.

“It was sending me a signal I felt about Hollywood and how it felt about people turning 40. I felt bad, I had a backup (gestured at her back) and said no.” Meryl Streep continued. It was Mark Ruffalo’s response to this that floored the actress. “So, lots change in the last five years for you,” the Avengers: Endgame star said.

Being charmed by the compliment, Meryl went in to kiss him, leaving him and the audience in shock. Moments after the kiss, Mark, who was red from all the blushing, covered his face that had a wide smile on it. Actor James McAvoy, who had also joined the two actors on the show, asked Ruffalo, “Are you alright? Let’s smell! Let me smell it.”

Well, this is a moment that Mark Ruffalo won’t ever forget. Meanwhile, when it comes to work, Meryl Streep is speculated to appear in the upcoming Brad Pitt starrer Babylon.

Must Read: John Legend Describes His Wife Chrissy Teigen’s Miscarriage While Voicing His Support For Abortion Rights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram