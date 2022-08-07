Brad Pitt is living the best life at 58 with big IP movies in his kitty, several noteworthy studios and filmmakers on his doors to offer him films, and a fanbase that is spread across the world. The actor with all of it is one of the most trending names at any point of the day. Most recently seen in the fun ride Bullet Train, the actor has been choosing his projects from heart. How else do you explain the inconsequential cameo in Deadpool 2?

So one can imagine Brad certainly has a parameter about his career. If the latest report is to go by now, the actor is not just peculiar about his movies, but also the actors around him. Pitt has a clear list of good and sh*t actors he wants to work with and doesn’t want to work with.

Yes, you read that right. Brad Pitt does have a good and sh*t list clear in his mind that includes names of course. This bit of information was given by his Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is elated to have worked with the star. Taylor calls this a new chapter of Pitt’s life and describes him as a “humble and gracious human being.”

As per Wion, Aaron Tylor Johnson while talking about Brad Pitt said, “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors, and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s–t’ list.”

Now we are curious who makes to which list on Brad Pitt’s head and we are also aware that we will never know it completely. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. However, the actor is now prepping up for some exciting projects and has been talking about them on the promotional tour for Bullet Train.

