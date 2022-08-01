Top Gun Maverick is on its way to breaking another box office record by surpassing the one set by Jurassic World. The Tom Cruise starrer doesn’t stop impressing as it continues to cross one milestone after the other. Released on 27 May, the film started with a thunderous opening, one of the best ones of Tom’s.

It gradually surpassed the one billion mark and has now become the highest-grossing film of this year. Not just that, but it has also become the Magnolia actor’s biggest movie ever. Just recently, we also learned that Cruise was paid a hefty amount of $100 million for his work in the Top Gun sequel.

Despite it being more than two months since its release, Top Gun Maverick still keeps wowing us through its box office growth. As per Box Office Mojo, the Tom Cruise starrer has so far made $1.321 billion globally. This consists of $671 million overseas and $650 million domestically (the US and Canada).

Last week saw Top Gun Maverick making a million bucks each over four days. If that continues this week, then the movie just needs another $3 million to cross Jurassic World’s domestic record. The Chris Pratt starrer made $1.671 billion in total, $1.08 billion overseas, and $653 million stateside. It is one of the highest grosser in the country, and now, Joseph Kosinski’s directorial is on its way to surpassing that.

The question that arises now is, will it be able to cross the total revenue made by JW? It seems a little tough, but who knows? Just recently, the third part of the Jurassic World series, Dominion, was released. It was predicted to be the highest-grossing film of this year. But that record was snatched by the Tom Cruise starrer as well.

However, even Dominion is closing on the one billion mark. Meanwhile, Top Gun Maverick will go down in history as a true blockbuster film. Its grip on box office is tight, and it hasn’t let the massive competition die down its flames.

