When it comes to an actor whose films are popular at the box office, Tom Cruise is one such name that no one can miss. His most recent release, Top Gun Maverick, is a perfect example of a blockbuster film. Besides being a great film, it broke many records ever since its premiere and now stands at $1.28 billion globally.

Advertisement

It is quite astonishing that the movie was able to cross that milestone, considering that its original was released more than 30 years ago. But that is what Cruise does. Be it this movie, Mission Impossible series, or any other solo film, the actor has shone bright at the box office.

Advertisement

But it’s not just in recent times that Tom Cruise has soared through the box office. He started to set records as early as in the 90s. As per some sources, the Magnolia star became the first actor ever to appear in five consecutive movies that each grossed over $100 million domestically (in the US and Canada).

Starting with Tom Cruise’s A Few Good Men in 1992, which made $243 million in total and $141 million domestically, and The Firm in 1993, which made $270 million in total and domestically, it churned in $158 million. It was followed by Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles in 1994, which garnered $223 million globally and $105 million domestically.

The fourth film was his first venture as Ethan Hunt in 1996’s Mission Impossible, which made $457 million worldwide and $180 million in North America. It was the highest-grossing movie amongst all of the five. The final film was Jerry Maguire, released in 1996 as well. It made $273 million in total and $153 million stateside.

While talking about breaking records, Tom Cruise broke another one and became the highest-paid actor of 2022. His salary for Maverick is as high as $100 million.

Must Read: Do Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha Have Enough ‘Box Office’ Power Combined To Dethrone KGF Chapter 2’s 53.92 Crores To Mark The Biggest Opening Day In Hindi Cinema?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram