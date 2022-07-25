Shamshera Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Karan Malhotra’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead has been making headlines for a long time and had created quite a buzz. Ranbir fans were waiting with bated breath but it received an underwhelming start at the box office.

The period drama is produced by the Yash Raj film banner with a huge budget. Looking at the scale of the film and Ranbir’s star value, it was expected that the film would bring in at least Rs 25 crores on opening day but only managed to earn a meager Rs 10.25 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera did not live up to the expectations and failed to impress the audience at the box office. Shamshera ‘s weekend collection too did not get momentum after a dull start on Friday. The film’s total collection by Sunday only stands at Rs 31.75 crores.

As per early trade reports coming in, Karan Malhotra’s directorial has earned around Rs 4 crore. This means Shamshera’s total collection as of Monday would stand around Rs 35 crores. Ideally, Yash Raj Films cross the 50 crores in four days but now the film is struggling to stay at the box office.

Going by the pace, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera may meet fate much like Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. It won’t be a surprise if the film gets discontinued from most of the places in the second week. Sadly, multiple films have failed miserably at the box office this year.

Now all hopes are on Ranbir’s other release Brahmastra which has been making headlines since 2014. A lot of expectation is associated with the film since Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt will be seen for the first time on screen.

