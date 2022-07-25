Shamshera has failed to make a place amongst the Top-5 opening weekend of 2022 when it comes to a Bollywood film. While it had somehow managed to graze past the opening day collections of JugJugg Jeeyo [9.28 crores] on its release [10.25 crores], the trending was so poor over the weekend that leave aside from moving up the charts, it in fact went down after 3 days. Also, it isn’t as if it’s below the fifth film in the list, JugJugg Jeeyo, by just a little bit. It is in fact way too far away, and that shows how it has met with absolute rejection at theatres.

One look at Top-5 opening weekend numbers of Bollywood films, and it would convey loud and clear how Shamshera has turned out to be a huge disaster story:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 36.17 crores

Shamshera – 31.75 crores

As can be seen, while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule right from the top and is in fact the only film that has managed to surpass the half-century mark, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj stands at 39.40 crores, which was quite poor as well. For its budget, Gangubai Kathiawadi had done well to close its opening weekend of 39.12 crores, though the good part is that post this it had trended well enough to more than triple that number which happens only when the content has been liked by the audience.

No wonder, JugJugg Jeeyo too had a fair enough trend over the weekend and then post that as a result of which has managed to earn a respectable 85 crores. However, Bachchan Pandey was caught in The Kashmir Files away and was moved out of competition soon enough to conclude its weekend at 36.17 crores. However, what’s really disturbing in case of Shamshera is that there is no competition whatsoever around it but instead of moving up, it has actually come crashing down, which means one can well imagine that weekdays would emerge as terrible.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

