Bollywood has suffered with yet another commercial disaster as Shamshera has done extremely poor at the box office. The film didn’t have a start, couldn’t grow on Saturday and then didn’t have any miracle helping its case on Sunday. There was hardly anything to cheer about for the makers as Sunday numbers stood at a mere 11 crores, which is extremely poor trending from Friday opening, which was as it is bad.

It is disappointing to see just about nothing working in theatres when it comes to Hindi films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the last blockbuster that was released more than two months back and then JugJugg Jeeyo managed to have a good respectable theatrical run.

However, beyond that, there has been a flurry of major disasters one after another. Most of these have been mid-budget films which have relied on content per se but then when a bonafide big scale ‘made for theatres’ film like Shamshera doesn’t find any takers, it is heartbreaking, to say the least.

Shamshera’s weekend stands at a very poor 31.75 crores when even at its worst, this Yash Raj Films’ offering should have gone past at least the 50 crores to be in for some sort of a chance to hit the 100 crores mark.

For now, leave aside hitting a century, the first major target for the film is to go past at least the 50 crores mark, something that looks like a task indeed. As has been seen with so many films in the recent past, when they nosedive, they nosedive really big, and by the look of things, this is pretty much on the anvil for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

