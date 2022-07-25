Govinda as an actor has never disappointed and his skill is appreciated by one and all. Although he’s a big star but nowadays the actor has been away from the big screen but he’s active on social media as he often releases music videos. Meanwhile, the actor never minces his words and speaks whatever he feels. Similarly, a few years back the actor called Karan Johar, ‘khatarnak’ while comparing him with David Dhawan. Scroll below to know why he said that.

The said incident happened in 2017 when the Partner star was gearing up for the release of his film Aa Gaya Hero. However, the actor seemed upset with Karan who was releasing Badrinath Ki Dulhania, just a week after his film.

During the time, Govinda speaking with Pinkvilla was asked if he’ll be making an appearance in Koffee with Karan, to this, the actor said, “He must have said that. It would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun’s (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (I find Karan Johar even more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan).”

Further taking a dig at Karan Johar for releasing Badrinath Ki Dulhania during the same time Aa Gaya Hero was supposed to release, Govinda said, “He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not part of his group and doesn’t even say hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (I never thought that he is nice).”

As of now, Govinda is releasing his music videos on his YouTube channel, which includes, Tip Tip Paani Barsa, Chasma Chadha Ke and Hello.

