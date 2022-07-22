Akshay Kumar is an actor who even in his 50s is an idol to many to say fit, work hard and achieve their dreams. Not one to sit ideal, the actor is always busy either filming or wrapping up the production of a film or promoting another. He recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and split the beans on a number of things.

While chatting with filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, Akki shared his views on being trolled, people giving him the ‘Canada Kumar’ tag, others judging him for romancing younger actresses – some nearly half his age, and lots more. Read on to know all he said.

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar if he has even been trolled for being Canadian and the ‘Canada Kumar’ tag some have bestowed on him. While talking about it, the Desi Boyz actor revealed he was heavily trolled after he applied for Canadian citizenship and didn’t cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Sitting on the Koffee With Karan 7 couch and talking about it, Akshay Kumar said, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care.” Johar was quick to point out that the trolls call the actor Canada Kumar, “The trolls call you Canada Kumar.” To that, Akshay replied, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that.”

During the same chat, Akshay was also asked if he’s faced backlash for romancing a younger heroine – sometimes nearly half his age, while in his mid-50s, To this, the Raksha Bandhan actor has a sass-filled response. He simply said, “They are jealous.” Justifying working with the younger lot of female actresses, he said, “Why shouldn’t I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a full plate with back-to-back projects like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee, OMG 2, the Soorarai Pottru remake and Capsule Gill.

