Rakhi Sawant is a prominent name and one cannot deny the fact that she has created her own niche with her hard work. Although she often gets called out for various things but nothing has affected her. In a recent chat, the actress opens up about facing trolls and how they affect her or her mother. On the other hand, she also answers why she isn’t getting any good roles in Bollywood. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

She is currently all over the news for her relationship with Aadil. Recently there were rumours that they were on a verge of breaking up but soon things became fine. Meanwhile, in a recent chat, the drama queen talks about online hate and how it has helped give a boost to her career.

Talking about trolls, Rakhi Sawant in a conversation with News18, told “If you won’t troll us, how will we become stars? Troll us. What can you do? At max, you will abuse us. You won’t kill me. If everyone will talk good about us, we might get diabetic. We should have some karela and neem in life too. A person improves with trolling. That’s not going to happen to me. You will change but I won’t. I will be the way I am. I do not hurt anyone, I am very honest and I am an entertainer.”

Even though she’s trolled a lot but the actress claim she’s proud of whatever she has done and achieved. Talking about the hardships she has faced, Rakhi Sawant says, “(People say) ‘You are flaunting your cleavage, take this cloth, sit at home’. I never left my house to go back. I wanted to be something in Bollywood. My mother was sick, you weren’t there. I was in pain, you weren’t there. My mother had a heart attack, she was so much in pain due to cancer, nobody was there. I worked hard, flaunted cleavage, wore short clothes, established myself in Bollywood, worked hard, and handled it all. My brothers and sisters got married. I feel proud of myself.”

On the other hand, Rakhi claims her mother used to get affected by such negativity but she doesn’t care now. However, her boyfriend Aadil feels bad about online hate on social media. Further, she talks about why she is seen in front of the media most of the time and not in some big-budget Bollywood films despite being a successful artist.

Rakhi Sawant says, “I am working on several movies and web series. But considering my image, I get only r*pe scenes. That’s something I do not want to do. Kissing scenes, r*pe scenes, why should I do it? I have such good dancing skills. I have done several item songs. I am a good actress. Give me a chance to act. I don’t get a chance to act there and that’s why I act in front of the media. If you want me not to do this in front of the media, offer good roles to me. I am ready. Give me honest, good roles just like other actresses.”

