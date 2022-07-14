Actor Aadil Khan, who will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot in the upcoming combat OTT show ‘Shoorveer’, had to hold his breath for one minute for an intense underwater scene in the series.

Advertisement

The sequence was physically demanding as the actor had to manoeuvre underwater with his appendages tied up.

Advertisement

Opening up on how he enacted such a tough scene, Aadil said: “We were underwater and I held my breath for more than a minute but the real challenge was to swim underwater with hands and legs tied. I learnt swimming in lakes and rivers back in my hometown Bhopal which is popularly known as the city of lakes.”

But, all the grilling is worth it for him, “Throughout my journey in this industry, there have been several times when a particular shot looks and is genuinely tough & challenging. But for me, whenever I hear the word action and I get into the character everything goes smooth, touch wood. I’m elated that I could push myself and did what was expected of me and I can’t wait for audiences to see the series.”

Aadil Khan travelled across Serbia, Delhi, Mumbai, Kashmir and completed the shoot for the series as underwent a massive body transformation for the same. He trained for action sequences for several months in order to maintain the postures of an Air Force pilot to ace the role.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the prep that went behind Shoorveer. Apart from the physical transformation, I got to interact with real life heroes for the role and those moments were very special as I learnt a lot from those interactions.”

‘Shoorveer‘ will be available on Disney + Hotstar from July 15.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik’s Constant Votes For Elimination Addressed By Abhinav Shukla, Says “They’re Teaming Up Against Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram