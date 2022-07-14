Mika Singh’s reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti has been making the right kind of news since its inception. On the show, the famous singer is looking for his soulmate. The show consists of a number of girls from around the world who are competing against each other in order to win Mika’s heart and turn his bride. In the recent development, we saw Akanksha Puri entering as a wild card contestant to give a tough competition to the already existing potential candidates.

For the unversed, Akansha Puri, who rose to fame with TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Calendar Girl.

As Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti is inching closer to his conclusion, details of the winner and Mika Singh’s bride have surfaced on the web. Reportedly, Mika Singh had made up his mind and is all set to announce his Vohti (wife). If the latest reports are anything to go by then the singer’s Swayamvar show will see Neet Mahal emerging as a winner. Yes, you heard that right!

Many online reports are abuzz that Neet Mahal is likely to win the show as Mika Singh has already lost his heart to Neet and is already bowled over her cooking skills. A while back, Neet posted a video from the show with Mika Singh that sent their fans into a tizzy. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Mika should marry you only and I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s wishing this…,” while another said, “waiting for you two to get married .!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙉𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 (@neetmahal)

Earlier speaking about her entry in the reality show, wild card contestant Akanksha Puri told ETimes, “I’m overjoyed and ecstatic to be a part of Mika Singh’s Swayamvar. This place has a really great vibe. We’ve known each other for years and now I’ve come to spread light and happiness in Mika’s life. I can feel a lot of negativity in the air, the girls are frightened and fighting amongst themselves. No matter what, I’ll keep spreading love and happiness here.”

Coming back, media reports also suggested that Mika Singh lost his heart to Neet Mahal after she cooked Kheer for the Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer.

