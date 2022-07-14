The spat between Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat was a fallout no one ever saw coming. It all happened after the American rapper asked the 17-year-old to hit her up with co-star Joseph Quinn. Things turned upside down when he shared the private conversation on his Instagram stories and that made the Woman singer lose her calm. Scroll below to know how their follower count has been affected by the drama.

Advertisement

As most know, Joseph Quinn plays the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. He was an overnight sensation with his portrayal and witnessed a massive rise in his Instagram following soon after he got noticed. It looks like Doja couldn’t help but fall for his looks as well.

Advertisement

That’s why she had messaged Noah Schnapp and wrote, “Noah can you ask Joseph (Quinn) to hit me up? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” As soon as the conversation was shared online, Doja Cat lost her cool. She even shared a TikTok video and called the Stranger Things actor a ‘snake.’

Owing to all the drama, netizens were divided. While some slammed Noah Schnapp for acting like a kid, others called out Doja Cat for going after a kid. The controversy has led to the Stranger Things star gaining a lot as his Instagram following witnessed a boost by almost a whopping million.

With an Instagram family of 24.25 million earlier, Noah now has garnered a total of 25.17 million followers. This means that he’s gained around 920k more followers, thanks to the fallout. On the other hand, it became a losing scenario for Doja who witnessed a drop in her followers from 24.34 million to 24.14 million (as of Wednesday).

In Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Is Happy With Brad Pitt For Flying To Rome For Twins Knox & Vivienne’s Birthday: “It Means A Lot To her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram