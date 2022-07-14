Ana de Armas had to leave LA due to the unwarranted attention she received after her breakup with Ben Affleck. Being a celebrity comes with its pros and cons. Getting love from millions of people must feel good, but that also means having a constant light on everything personal that is happening.

One can only imagine what it is like to stay under the public’s eye, especially if something controversial happens. The No Time to Die actress is not very far from understanding this firsthand. Ana and Ben were once making noise because of their relationship.

The two met in 2019 on the sets of their movie Deep Water, which had a lot of steamy, sensual scenes. Soon after, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted hanging out on several occasions. From adorable Instagram posts to PDA-filled public moments, they were the talk of the town. However, their romance was short-lived as reports of an amicable split in 2021 hit the headlines.

Now, Ana de Armas has spoken about the results of splitting from Ben Affleck with Elle. The Gray Man actress described the attention on their relationship at the time as “horrible” and exposed how it played a part in moving out of Los Angeles. “That’s one of the reasons why I left LA,” said de Armas. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'” Ana added.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious,” the Blonde actress continued. Now, she has moved to New York and is reportedly dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

It isn’t just Ana de Armas who has found love. Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, and now the couple is engaged to be married. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

