Jennifer Lopez’s body goals are no joke and she has time and again proved that age is just a number for her. If there is anyone who can pull off tight bikinis, plunging necklines, and ultra-short shorts at the age of 52, it is JLo and we are all well-versed with the fact. In the most recent turn of events, she set the internet ablaze yet again and this time she was promoting her beauty line while donning a bunch of bikinis which highlighted how toned and well-maintained her body is.

For the unversed, Jennifer has lately been in the news for her relationship with Ben Affleck. The couple has a long history as they were engaged back in 2002 and well, it is hard to forget the flashy 6-carat pink diamond ring she was spotted with, back then. And hence, for the fans, Bennifer’s rekindled love story is more than interesting and it also shows in the high social media engagement they both enjoy. In April this year, she was seen wearing another diamond on her ring finger and now, most fans are expecting the marriage to happen soon.

In the most recent development, Jennifer Lopez dropped a montage video to promote her beauty line on Instagram and to say that she looked stunning in it, would be an understatement. The singer was seen wearing a variety of swimsuits, one of which was bright yellow in colour and made her abs stand out in every frame.

In another one of them, Jennifer Lopez was seen dressed in a simple black monokini with low back and a plunging neckline. It seemed like JLo was having a lot of fun with the outfits as most parts had her shaking her a*s. She also added the hashtag ‘Summer of B*oty’ in the caption and fans cannot stop hailing her in the comments section. Have a look.

