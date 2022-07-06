Britney Spears and Sam Asghari blissfully walked down the aisle last month (June 22) and are now enjoying a lovely honeymoon jumping from one tropical island to another. While enjoying spending quality time together, the singer – who is often referred to as the Princess of Pop, has been sharing glimpses of the fun they are having.

Advertisement

A couple of hours ago, the pop star took to her Instagram account and shared two separate posts featuring videos of how amazing their honeymoon is going. While the first one sees the couple lost in each other as they enjoy a boat ride, the other sees Britney go topless while enjoying herself in the clear water.

Advertisement

While Sam Asghari opted for a pink shirt and white shorts with black printed coconut palms on them, Britney Spears looks super hot in an itsy-bitsy two-piece bikini. She styled the blue leopard print ensemble with shades and is seen having a blast on the boat ride. The video also sees the couple share a quick peck on the lips.

The second video from her honeymoon in the tropical paradise with Sam Asghari is what caught our attention. It features the pop star topless with just her n*pples covered with her hands. Sharing the video, Britney Spears captioned it, “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!”

Britney Spears’ caption further read, “This is what happens when you do a two-week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!” She also (jokingly) added, “Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

The video sees the singer cover her n*pples in some clips while in the others she is seen posing on the sand and in the sea in the complete two-piece set. She’s also seen lying face down topless in the clean ocean water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

After meeting for the first time in 2016 when Britney Spears selected him to feature in the music video for ‘Slumber Party’, Sam Asghari and the singer got engaged in September 2021. The couple walked down the aisle n June 9, 2022, at a ceremony held at Spears’ Califonia home. Post that, the duo moved into an $11.8 million dollar mansion in Calabasas.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Is Breaking Records Even Before Thor Love And Thunder’s Release, Gains 600K+ Followers With 1 Video In A Day On TikTok

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram