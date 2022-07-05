Chris Hemsworth is undeniably one of the most followed actors of Hollywood not just for his dashing looks but also for his acting skills which has often left a strong imprint on the audience. His work as the Marvel character Thor is evergreen, to say the least and it is also the role by which the world knows him the best. In the most recent development, the actor decided to join TikTok and guess what, he instantly broke a new record with just his presence.

For the unversed, Hemsworth has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to hit the Indian market this Friday. The movie has been directed by Taika Waititi and features actors like Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, amongst others. The trailer of the film has already been receiving a positive response from the audience and hence, the movie is expected to bring in good numbers at the box office as well.

In the most recent turn of events, Chris Hemsworth decided to kick off his TikTok account with a special premiere video from Sydney and let’s just say it was a massive hit. The actor garnered more than 600k followers in just one day, which is an impressive number on the video sharing application.

In the clip shared, Chris Hemsworth was seen dressed in a crisp blue suit which highlighted his muscle cuts and was paired with a simple white shirt. He skipped the tie with the three-piece suit and topped it up with well-set hair, making him one of the best dressed at the event. He was also seen swarming through a heavy crowd of fans while signing autographs and clicking selfies.

Expressing his love for fans, Chris Hemsworth wrote in the caption, “Sydney fans! LA fans! Love you guys! #ThorLoveAndThunder opens Wed in Aus and Fri in the US. Preorder tickets now, link in bio. Oh and hi TikTok……!”

