Thor: Love and Thunder is just a few days away from its release, and director Taika Waititi revealed that Chrisitan Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher’s look will be slightly changed in it. This comes after comparisons were drawn between the MCU villain with that of Harry Potter’s Voldemort.

The upcoming Chris Hemsworth starrer will be the actor’s fourth solo adventure as the Asgardian. It will be the first time that an MCU superhero gets a fourth standalone movie. Fans have been teased by several trailers, posters, and more, but one of the things that intrigued them most is Bale’s look as the villain.

The Dark Knight actor makes his Marvel debut as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. While several fans have appreciated his looks so far, some have compared them with that of Harry Potter’s Voldemort. Both are bald and have snake-like features. Some people even called Gorr the hotter version of HP’s villain when the first look was revealed.

To stop that from happening, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi spoke with IGN about the same. The director said it was Lord Voldemort that inspired Christian Bale‘s look, but they tried to maintain the character’s aesthetic while avoiding comparisons. “His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort,” Taika said.

“So, I was like, people are just automatically gonna make that connection. So, we decided to depart from that design a bit more and sorta keep elements of the tone, and the fact that he had the sword. But really, it was about his story. That was the most important thing for us,” Taika Waititi added.

While talking about Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale previously talked about how the prosthetics he wore for his character made him feel. The actor revealed that it affected his brain and that it was pathetic to wear it.

