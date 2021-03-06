Christopher Nolan gave us a trilogy that will remember with us till our last breath. Be it Batman Begins, The Dark Knight or The Dark Knight Rises, every part of the franchise has its own charm that couldn’t be rubbed off no matter how many times you watch it. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about one interesting thing which was revealed by Tom Hardy aka Bane about filming the second instalment.

Hardy played his part of Bane to utmost perfection and we can’t even imagine any other face for it. Be it physical transformation or mentally preparing for a ruthless character, Hardy did it all. He truly enjoyed playing a villain opposite to Batman, but the same reason also gave him a sort of discomfort.

During one of the promotional interviews for The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy had revealed that shooting fighting scenes featuring Batman were the most difficult part for him. No, stunts weren’t a problem for the actor but it was thought of beating up his childhood hero which was really tough for him to deal with. “It felt like I was beating up my childhood hero,” he had said during the interview, as per IMDb.

Meanwhile, in one of the articles dedicated to The Dark Knight Rises, we revealed Tom Hardy’s inspiration for Bane’s voice.

Hardy had revealed that his character’s voice was inspired by the late actor, Richard Burton. “Bane is somebody who’s in tremendous pain all the time. So he had an older voice. Which is sort of Richard Burton, I suppose, you know. Slightly florid, camp English villain … in many ways, but just off-centre,” Hardy quotes as per The Dark Knight Rises’ blu-ray special additions.

