Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successfully running Television show. The sitcom has been enjoying a run of over 12 years. It has garnered multiple awards including a Guinness Book Of World recognition in the past. But there remain controversies surrounding it time and again. And the main person whose name pops up time and again is producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Read on for what Sunayana Fozdar thinks about it.

Over the last few years, a lot of actors have left Taarak Mehta. While replacements are a usual thing in TV shows, problems arise when they do not happen on a good note. A recent example is of Neha Mehta, who earlier used to play Anjali Bhabhi in the show. Apart from that, Disha Vakani is also said to have left the show after negotiations did not work out for her comeback.

Gossip mill even had it that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi is rude with his actors. When asked Sunayana Fozdar about the same, the actress exclusively told us, “I don’t even know about this rumour actually. It’s a little shocking but Asit sir is the reason why I’m in the show. From Day 1, he’s constantly treated me like I’m a child. He doesn’t come to the set very often because of the pandemic. But he will always make it a point to ask me ‘if I’m okay, if everything is alright’ via his production team.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “Jo captain of the ship hota hai, baki sab bhi waise hi hote hai. He’s so busy managing so many actors since so many years. It’s not a joke yaar. But his production teams ensure we’re okay every month. Even the directors also treat me like a child,”

“I have done a lot of shows before. But still, when I came here, they were like, ‘are you okay? Do you need anything?’ That’s my experience with them here. Asit sir is very simple man with simple values. So I don’t think wo ye sab jyada chize samajhte hai,” she concluded.

