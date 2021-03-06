Tiger Shroff is amongst the busiest actors of Bollywood. In a short span of time, the actor has proved himself, thus getting flooded with some exciting projects. While he awaits the release of Heropanti 2, the 31-year-old has shared some exciting words on his return in the War sequel.

Advertisement

It’s known to everyone that Yash Raj Films is geared up to roll a sequel for their 2019’s mega-success, War. Thanks to its action and of course, the on-screen chemistry of Tiger and Hrithik Roshan, the film shattered records at the box office. As the first instalment was totally a mass entertainer, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part.

Advertisement

As per the report shared by SpotboyE, Tiger Shroff spilt some words on his return in the War sequel and it’s the best thing that his fans would hear.

He says, “War just took off to another level, and I’ve to admit sharing screen space with my idol Hrithik Sir was an experience I will cherish all my life. He has been an inspiration all my life. And to now observe him from such close quarters was a learning experience. As for bringing my character back, all I will say at the moment is, you didn’t see my body in War, did you? There are many ways to manoeuvre the script to accommodate both of us.”

Speaking of his Bollywood journey, Tiger Shroff says, “In today’s times every actor has to be on his toe constantly. I’m grateful for what I’ve got during my six years as an actor. I’ve to constantly keep working harder and harder to ensure I don’t lose the success that God has given me.”

Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff also has Ganapath, Baaghi 4 and Rambo remake in his kitty.

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence, Says She’s ‘Not So Sasti Anymore’ Reacting To IT Raids!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube