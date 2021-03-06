Saif Ali Khan is going through a great time in his personal, as well as, professional life. He recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yesterday, marked the celebration of his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the professional front, he’s been working on Adipurush, Bhoot Police and many other projects. But one thing that remains constant amidst it all, are the trolls!

Advertisement

Amid the pandemic, a sigh of relief could be witnessed amongst India as the vaccine has arrived. However, it isn’t yet accessible to one and all. The government is following drives to provide the cure to those in need on priority. After the frontline workers, it is now the elderly group that can get the vaccine shot.

Advertisement

However, things got ugly when many spotted Saif Ali Khan (50) getting his shot. It happened yesterday as the actor was spotted at a Covid vaccination centre in BKC, Mumbai. Many were furious about the actor using his status to avail the vaccine despite not falling into the 60 years+ category.

Video of the same was shared by a well-known paparazzi. Many took to the comment section and slammed Saif Ali Khan for the same.

“How did he get it when the Elderly r still in the que,” a user asked.

Another questioned, “Is he 60plus??????”

A user commented, “Vaccine for above 60yrs age citizens.. chacha ki umar hogi kya”

Many others even pointed out how Saif Ali Khan was not even wearing a proper mask. The Adipurush actor could be seen wrapping his face with a bandana. One could even witness a proper covid mask in his hand.

“What’s the use of getting vaccinated and not being able to stop wearing the mask,” pointed out a user.

Another wrote, “why he is holding mask in his hand and wear his scarf”

Must Read: Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna Teases Fans With The Clapboard As She Begins The Shoot For Her Bollywood Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube