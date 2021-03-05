Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut in style with Mission Majnu. Starring alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Taking to her social media Rashmika has uploaded a short video of herself giving THE CLAP for a scene.

With a gleaming smile, Rashmika sitting in a clothing shop in a creamish salwar suit with bangles on her hands and has the clap in her hand in front of her face as she playfully gives the cue to begin the shot.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the video with the caption, “#MissionMajnu Day 1.. 🥰❤️@sidmalhotra #RonnieScrewvala @man_on_ledge @garima_mehta612 @rsvpmovies @gbamedia_off #ShantanuBagchi @aseemarrora @sumit_batheja #ParveezShaikh @pashanjal @hasanainhooda”

Having starred in hit movies like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut movie puts her into a new genre altogether. With ‘Mission Majnu’, the audience has been waiting with a baited breath to witness Rashmika’s magic in Hindi cinema too now.

Meanwhile, serious about carving her space in Bollywood, Rashmika recently bought a house in Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been touted as the “National crush” by her fans will soon be seen in the pan-India release “Pushpa”. She also has a Bollywood project starring Amitabh Bachchan lined up.

