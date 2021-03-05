Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made a super charming couple. They met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith and hit the chords in no time. Soon, we witnessed a divorce with then-wife Jennifer Aniston and Brangelina was officially a pair. But do you know the duo was compared to India’s Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan once upon a time? Read on for details and more!

Just like Brad and Angelina, Saifeena has had a history of their own. Kareena and Saif met on the sets of Tashan. They were soon in love and the first one to learn about it was none other than Akshay Kumar. A lot of controversies stirred as Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh and both even have 2 children together – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The age gap was yet another factor that created a lot of noise.

Back in 2012, Brad Pitt was promoting his movie Killing Them Softly. It was the same time when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were gearing up for their big fat Indian wedding. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was asked about the comparison with him and Angelina Jolie. To this, he chose to spread positivity and nothing else.

Brad Pitt in a conversation with Times Of India said, “Well, they are a good looking couple! No two individuals in a relationship can be the same as another so I don’t know if it is correct to compare them to us. But I am glad they will soon be getting married and I wish them all the luck and a beautiful life ahead.”

A true gentleman, isn’t he?

