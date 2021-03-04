Ever since the release of War in 2019, fans have been expecting Hrithik Roshan to announce his lineup. Although his Krrish 4 has been in the works since eternity, the superstar also announced another biggie titled Fighter earlier this year.

Advertisement

The film which sees him collaborating with Siddharth Anand for the 3rd time has Deepika Padukone as the lead heroine. It was earlier reported that the mega-budget film will go on floors soon after Pathan wraps up. Those who don’t know the said film starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead is also being directed by Siddharth and has DP in lead along with SRK.

Advertisement

But meanwhile, HR is reportedly having a lineup for himself and has started prepping up for his immediate next soon. As per Pinkvilla, the details of his next aren’t out yet but the superstar is expected to be on the sets for it in summers.

A source has been quoted as saying by the portal, “Hrithik is known to get into extensive prep, not just on the acting front, but also his physique. And at present, his line up is filled with ample of action and thrill, which requires him to be in a lean avatar. Over the last few months, he has been working out with his fitness instructor to don a lean body with chiselled muscles,”

The source also added that Hrithik Roshan is following a strict workout regime where he needs to burn 3000 calories every day. “The workout plan is a blend of weights, cardio, pilates and also yoga,” the source added.

Meanwhile, talking about Fighter, the film is reportedly set on a budget of 250 crores. A source earlier told the portal, “Siddharth and Hrithik have been planning to make Fighter for a while now, in-fact it’s a subject they were supposed to collaborate on before War. It’s a big scale areal action thriller, with Hrithik playing the character of an air force pilot for the first time in his career. Sid has envisioned the story on a massive scale, with areal fight scenes, chases and a lot more, backed with a story line with undercurrent of nationalism, romance and emotions,”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Brahmastra Surprise By Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse Of The Gorgeous Grandiose Ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube