Salman Khan films are a celebration, and it won’t be an exaggeration to call their release period a festival for his fans. While many of his projects are waiting near the shore to hit the big screens, the most thunderous buzz making is Tiger 3. It brings his Zoya, Katrina Kaif, onboard too. A lot has been said and speculated about the film that is a part of a spy franchise, and there are some more details.

If the grapevine now is to go by, Yash Raj Films and director Maneesh Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to make this a top-notch spy thriller. Even Katrina is also hell-bent on the same and all set to enter a rigorous training session with a Korean stunt artist. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Tiger 3, the third in the franchise, is Yash Raj Film, one of the most ambitious projects. The film that is being helmed by Fan director Maneesh Sharma is a part of the spy universe YRF is creating with Pathan and War. If the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, Katrina Kaif is now beginning her prep for the role that requires her to do some high-end action and hit some punches to.

As per the portal, Katrina Kaif will be trained under the guidance of South Korean stunt artists for 14 days. The actor will master all the moves required for the film. It is being said that Maneesh has requested the lead stars to rehearse the action and get in the groove. Aditya Chopra himself has arranged a Korean team for Kaif. Salman Khan on the other hand will be trained by a South African team.

Tiger 3 will be shot in UAE, Istanbul and Europe. The team including Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are expected to begin shooting in Mumbai soon. How excited are you about the film? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

