Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story is really an interesting one. The two fell in love with each other in a way that it’s no less than filmy. In fact, the Sholay actress revealed that her father was ‘worried’ about her and used to not let her spend time alone with the Apne actor. Read to know the scoop below.

Hema and Dharmendra have been married for more than four decades now and shares two daughters together named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini recently appeared at Indian Idol 12 and revealed a fun story about the time when she became friends with the veteran actor. According to Indian Express, “Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends.”

Hema continued and said, “I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat.”

Now, we all know that Dharmendra was married before meeting Hema Malini but their love story is one of a kind. The moment the Dream Girl actress saw him for the first time, she knew that he was the one for her.

“The minute I saw Dharam Ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family,” said the Sholay actress during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Aren’t these two absolute cuties?

What are your thoughts on Hema Malini’s cute revelation about her relationship with Dharmendra? Tell us in the comments below.

