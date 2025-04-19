Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is one of the prominent names in the film industry. With a career spanning over three decades, the actress has proved her versatility with every performance. Let’s revisit when Divya Dutta opened up on her role in the blockbuster film Veer-Zaara.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divya reminisced about being afraid of people’s mentality of stereotyping actors easily. The diva shared, “I was sitting at the movie’s premier holding my mother’s hand. It’s a Yash Chopra film, so the whole world would be watching it. I enjoyed it a lot. But, at the same time, I was worried I would be stereotyped as the best friend of all the heroines in the industry. Everyone runs after the one who looks good and leaves the rest behind.”

“At the time of the movie’s interval, I ran away holding my mother’s hand. Mumma said she was very proud of me for the performance. I said, ‘Thank you, Mumma; even I am loving being a part of this film.’ When we stepped out, I hid a little behind her. I didn’t want to hear any friend calling me because my dream was to become a ‘Yash Chopra heroine.’ While I was hiding there, Yash uncle saw me and called me over. As I went up to him, I was crowded and surrounded by the people,” Dutta added.

Earlier in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Divya revealed how she bagged the role of Shabbo in Veer-Zaara. Divya shared, “I had a desire to become a Yash Chopra heroine. Since childhood, I have been daydreaming where I’m wearing chiffon sarees just like a Yash Chopra heroine. During my auditions, Yash ji was sitting with us. I wish I had worked with him as his heroine. One day, I got a call when I was in London, saying Yash ji and Aditya Chopra wanted to meet me. I came here and met them, and they said they were making a film titled Veer Zaara, and I was Zaara in my head already.”

Divya further shared that she wasn’t quite convinced to play the side character in the film. However, Aditya Chopra assured her that, playing a side role, she would be remembered forever. “Then he said, ‘I want you to do Shabbo’s part, who is Zaara’s friend, and I didn’t say anything. I thought at that time and even today that if you do a friend’s role, you become typecast by everyone as the heroine’s friend, which I didn’t want. I didn’t say anything. But then Aditya said, ‘If anyone could have done this role, then we wouldn’t have come to you,’ and it’s a big thing to say. He also said, ‘Mark my words, you will be remembered for this role forever, ’” she concluded.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is a multi-starrer film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Manoj Bajpayee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. Released in 2004, Veer-Zaara is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies.

