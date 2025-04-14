Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan’s Silsila is an iconic movie, especially because of the off-screen link between Big B and Rekha. However, things would have been different if the initial casting had included these actresses. The movie was directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, who initially had cast Smita Patil and Parveen Babi. Big B’s first reaction to this casting gave Chopra the confidence to change it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film might have generated a cult classic status, but it was a box office disappointment upon its release. There are a few reasons that might have resulted in the film’s financial failure; for example, people were not ready for the theme of extramarital affairs, Big B had a separate image on the screen, and people were not ready to accept the subdued and poetic tone of the film. Meanwhile, Parveen and Smita were also exceptional actresses, and they both had great on-screen chemistry with Big B.

According to India Today‘s report, Yash Chopra, in a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, revealed that Smita Patil and Parveen Babi were initially roped in for Silsila opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, Big B’s initial reaction worked as a catalyst in changing Yash’s decision to go with the controversial casting, which is now a cult classic.

Yash Chopra recalled, “I had signed both Smita Patil and Parveen Babi, and both of them were to start shooting. Smita was to do the role played by Jaya Bachchan and Parveen that of Rekha. I went to meet Amitji and spoke to him about the film.” He continued, “It was Amitji who asked me if I was happy… content with the casting (Smita Patil, Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan) and do I feel it is the ideal casting. I told him I wanted to cast him, Jayaji, and Rekha. He took a long pause and told me that he was fine with the decision but asked me to convince the two actresses.”

He added, “I had told both (Jaya and Rekha) of them that koi gadbadi na ho.” In addition to the iconic trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan, the film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Shashi Kapoor. In addition, the film’s songs and dialogues are still remembered by fans.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit Once Revealed Why She Would Never Marry This Co-Star Of Hers: “I’d Like My Husband To Be Cool”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News