Madhuri Dixit is a diva of the Hindi film industry, and she is known for her unparalleled beauty and grace. She is also an established actress and one of the highest-paid actresses of the late 80s and 90s. Although she maintained a private life, there were still rumors about her, and she was linked with top stars, including Sanjay Dutt and even Anil Kapoor. The actress is married to Dr. Shriram Nene, and she once revealed why she would never marry one of her co-stars. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In the early 1990s, speculation about a possible romance between Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt was rife. Their electric on-screen chemistry in films like Saajan and Khalnayak only intensified the rumors. However, their alleged relationship reportedly ended abruptly after Dutt’s 1993 arrest under the TADA Act. Following his legal issues, Madhuri is said to have distanced herself from him, and she has never publicly acknowledged or commented on the rumored affair.

However, it was not Sanjay Dutt whom Madhuri Dixit said she would not marry. It is her other co-star with whom she gave some of the biggest hits of her career – Anil Kapoor. They worked together in numerous movies, including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Pukar, and more. Madhuri once explained why she would never marry him. In 1989, in an interview with the magazine Movie [via Hindustan Times], the Beta actress was asked if she would marry Kapoor. Dixit refused it and explained why she would never marry AK.

Madhuri said, “No! I wouldn’t marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive; I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair.”

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were married even before he did his first film with Madhuri Dixit. Since they appeared in multiple movies and shared amazing chemistry on-screen, rumors about their link-ups were spread in the media, but there was nothing other than professional between the duo. They reunited after years in Total Dhamaal in 2019 after over more than a decade.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter and Savi. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pran Was Asked “Phir Balatkaar Karne Ka Mauka Mile To Kaun Si Heroine Chunenge” & I Am Ashamed To Watch This Conversation! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News