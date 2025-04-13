The early times in Bollywood were blunt and at times very inappropriate. Because those were the days when you could not touch a star. You could not call them out since there were no social media and hence they could get away with anything. Just like the iconic villain Pran once got away after having a very casual and ‘entertaining’ conversation about raping women on-screen!

Yes, no matter how bizarre this sounds but it did happen on National Television when to above 60 men, talked about molesting women on screen and how enjoyable it was! This Boys’ Locker room conversation did not end here, in fact, it even went on to pick women the superstar would like to molest on-screen if given a chance!

Yes, ladies and gentleman, there is an era when Salman Khan had to face the wrath of people for comparing his gym session to that of a raped woman, but there was once an era when women were casually toyed in conversations, not even toyed they were picked for molesting choices by these sick mindset of men who did not have an iota of shame or awareness what they are talking about!

And let me spell that out for you: this is the status of women at any time – an idea for toying and tinkling with some fetish of some man as they discuss women like an object who ultimately has to be used for obvious purposes!

So, in this video that passed through me on the internet, I could not help but feel ashamed and insecure both at the same time. In the video shared by a social media handle which is a clip from an interview by Aaj Tak, the interviewer asks the iconic villain Pran, “Agar aapko phir mauka mile 84 saal ki umar aur parde par phir wahi balatkaar karne ka mauka mile to kaun si heroine chunenge aap?”

Pran is stunned at the question and I feel relieved for a second that even he felt uncomfortable. But he breaks my trust and comes back with the most unapologetic reply, “Ab agar is umar mein ho to phir to koi dhoondhni padegi.”

The interview takes a lower turn when the Don actor is asked, “Nahi is umar ki baat nahi, aap 84 mein 80 saal wali aurat thodi nahi dhoondhenge, main jab kehta ki wahi Pran jawan hote, 21 saal ke ya 30 saal ke ya 35 saal ke, dobara aapko bhagwan kare janam de de usi tarah ka to aap kaun si heroine ke saath wahi haal karenge jo pehle zamaane mein kiya karte the?”

Pran tries to make some sense to the conversation and says, “Nahi mujhe usme koi bhi fark nahi padta, koi bhi heroine ho, maine jab bura karna hi hai to karna hi hai, koi bhi heroine ho usme kya hi fark padta hai.”

The interviewer pushes it further, “Matlab aurat ke saath karna hai, matlab kisi shakal ki heroine ho. koi bhi ho sundar ho, badsurat ho, parantu wahi kaam karenge aap!”

And then, ladies and gentlemen, comes the most bizarre statement you will come across. Pran says rather sheepishly, “Nahi badsoorat nahi honi chahiye, badsoorat ke saath balaatkaar nahi karte aap.” And the interviewer agrees, “Nahi wo hona bhi nahi chahiye.”

Well, you can watch the video here, which was shared by a social media handle, masoomshishu, and take your own time to let this sink in! Two grown-ups rather experienced human beings talking about women in the most…Forget it, just watch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by प्रभांशु (@masoomshishu)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Dharmendra Really Reject Zanjeer As Per Javed Akhtar’s Claim? Dharam Ji Once Took Shots, “Dikhaave Ki Is Duniya Mein…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News