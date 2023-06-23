Released in 1978, Chandra Barot’s Don – starring Amitabh Bachchan as Mark Donald (aka the titular character) and Vijay Pal – his lookalike simpleton, was a massive hit. As per reports, the film was the third-highest-grossing film of that year. But did you know its title wasn’t something people were happy with? In his recent blog, Amitji opened up about the same and revealed why exactly people were doubtful. Read on to know the answer.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared an amusing anecdote about his iconic 1978 movie Don. The veteran actor revealed that the showbiz market at the time was sceptical and annoyed with the film’s title. The reason – was the presence of a similar sound brand selling clothes. Read on to know what it was in his exact words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his blog Amitabh Bachchan said, “Amusingly, when the film ‘DON’ was announced with me .. many in the world of Hindi cinema were quite unaware of the word don .. what they were familiar with was a product known as DAWN .. the DAWN banyaan .. vests .. And the market was very skeptical and annoyed with the makers as to why a film title should be about undergarments. Many still are.”

The actor recently celebrated the 41st anniversary of the much-loved film that even saw a reboot with Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular character. On an earlier movie anniversary, the ‘Project K’ actor had said, “Don was a name that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as ‘DON’ was material for the title of a Hindi film. In fact, if truth be told for many, it was quite an amusing title.”

Did you like the title Don for Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 classic? Let us know in the comments.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Khushi Kapoor & AP Dhillon’s Alleged Dating Rumours Surface Online, Netizens Troll “Aaj Kal Langoor Ko Hi Angoor Mil Rahe Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News