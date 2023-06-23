Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood who is soon making a debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ alongside a stellar cast including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and others. Khushi’s alleged dating rumours with singer AP Dhillon are now doing the rounds on social media, and while the fans are pretty thrilled about it, some are not so happy, and netizens are trolling the rumoured couple online. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The singer recently released a song titled ‘True Stories’, and the lyrics of the song read, “Gal to pair’ri ae Christian Dior, Tu señorita, mai señor, Baha te tattoo te bala te bangs, Jaddon hasse ta lage tu Khushi Kapoor, AP de mere jo lagae aa rubies, Van Cleef te gutt te zor, Sheher adhe nu ta son’ na dendi, Jo lakh te pai tu sone di dor…” Now fans think that the Brown Munde singer is dating Kapoor; read why below.

A page named ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared the video of AP Dhillon’s new song where he’s singing ‘True Stories’, which mentions the name of Khushi Kapoor. Now the rumours of their alleged relationship are doing the rounds on social media and celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani also shared the news on his official Instagram account.

Take a look below:

Reacting to the news of Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon dating each other, a user on Instagram commented, “Aaj kal langoor ko hi angoor mil rhe hain .. 😂”

Another user commented, “Badi machli 🐠 fansi h”

A third user commented, “Now that kinda makes sense 🙃🙄”

What are your thoughts on AP and Khushi’s dating rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

