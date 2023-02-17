A musician named Anshuman Sharma has shared the trick to make an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes.

Sharma, an Instagrammer, broke down the steps of making a song by the popular singer. He started the video by asking to “choose a topic like heartbreak or love”. He then tells them to write Punjabi lyrics inspired by American musician The Weeknd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third step is to add synth-retro beats that The Weeknd uses. The sixth step, Anshuman Sharma, says is to sing like ‘you just woke up’ and mixes all the steps to make the track.

Anshuman Sharma captioned the video, which currently has close to 80,000 likes: “How to make an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Singer Amal Malik took to the comment section and wrote: “Mera bhi banao”. Earlier, Anshuman Sharma had shared the trick to make Prateek Kuhad’s music and Rapper Badshah.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Surprise Mumbai Metro Commuters As They Promote Selfiee With Kickass Main Khiladi Tu Anari Moves – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News