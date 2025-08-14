Swifties, are you listening? Taylor Swift has dropped details about her 12th album, Life of a Showgirl, and we are over the moon. She not only announced the release date of her album but also shared the official track list along with all the minute details of the pre-sales of her album. After a long anticipation, the singer appeared on the New Heights podcast alongside her beau, Travis Kelce, and made the special announcement, surprising everyone.

And just let me tell you, the photoshoot for this album is c-r-a-z-y. She is in raunchy outfits, serving vintage retro vibes – it’s a whole mood, and the pictures have lived up to the title of her album in all the right ways. But do you know when she worked on this album? Scroll ahead to know all about it.

Taylor Swift’s 12th Album: Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast and unveiled the cover of her 12th album, Life of a Showgirl. While explaining when it started and how she worked on it, the global pop star said, “It was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on the ERAS Tour.” In this moment, Travis Kelce added that how she worked on this while travelling has blown his mind. Taylor continued, “I just love it. I just love it a lot. I love music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

She further shared, “I would be playing three shows in a row, I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour, and actually like working on this. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.” Travis once again intervened and added his little anecdote in it by saying, “Literally living ‘Life of a Showgirl’.” To this, Taylor Swift beautifully mentioned that because she was, the album is called ‘Life of a Showgirl.’

Taylor Swift has now dropped the details of the pre-orders: Life of a Showgirl: It’s Beautiful limited release deluxe CD, can be pre-ordered from her site, and will be available for 72 hours until the supply lasts. So is ‘It’s Raputurous’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

While sharing the announcement on her Instagram handle, Taylor Swift posted a carousel of pictures with a caption that even unveiled the release date of the album. Her caption read, “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3.” The track list includes:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin The Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wish List

Wood

Cancelled!

Honey

Life of a Showgirl

The surprise element is that Sabrina Carpenter is going to feature in the track Life of a Showgirl. Well, how excited are you? Let us know.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Martin Scorsese’s Film Festival: 6 Classic Movies To Be Screened At The Opening Week & Where To Watch Them On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News