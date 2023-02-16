Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are currently on a promotional spree of their upcoming film Selfiee. Co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the pivotal roles, the film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. After teasing fans with a few posters, videos, and trailers, the leading men are going places to promote their upcoming film. For the unversed, it is an official remake of the 2019 released Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Recently, the actor duo took the film promotion game to the next level when they hopped on to Mumbai leaving the onlookers in disbelief. Read on to know in detail.

For Selfiee promotions, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi hopped onto Mumbai Metro taking the commuters by surprise. The video that has surfaced on the web sees Khiladi Kumar wearing a grey hoodie paired with matching lowers while Emraan opted for a dark green jacket with a light green shirt underneath and blue denim. The actor duo wore masks and a cap to hide from the crowd only to remove it later.

As seen in the viral clip, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are seen stepping into the Metro and soon afterwards a group of dancers arrive to groove to Main Khiladi Tu Anari. And the crowd goes mad when they remove their masks and happy oblige for ‘Selfiee’s with the commuters. Watch the video below:

Releasing on Feb 24, Selfiee is touted to be this year’s biggest action-drama!

