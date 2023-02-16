Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is just another source of entertainment on Twitter. Whenever you feel bored in your life, just go through his tweets and you’ll get something for your amusement. In the latest tweet, he lauded Akshay Kumar while taking a dig at The Kapil Sharma Show by calling it a ‘big panauti’. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, after witnessing a blockbuster response to Pathaan, Kamaal had called out Kapil’s show. Not just Pathaan but he also cited an example of The Kashmir Files. Both films were not promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show but that didn’t stop them from becoming big hits. Now, he has also praised Akshay for not promoting his upcoming film on the show.

KRK had written, “SRK didn’t promote #Pathaan on Kapil Sharma show and film is superhit. Film #Kashmirfiles was not promoted on Kapil Sharma show and film was superhit. So It’s proof that Kapil Sharma show is a Big Panauti for the films. Hope others also won’t promote their films on PANAUTI show.”

Now, in the latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Finally @akshaykumar has done good thing by not promoting #Selfiee on #KapilSharmaShow! Akki understood that #KSS is a big Panauti for films.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Finally @akshaykumar has done good thing by not promoting #Selfiee on #KapilSharmaShow! Akki understood that #KSS is a big Panauti for films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 16, 2023

As we all know, Akshay Kumar always promotes his films on The Kapil Sharma Show. But this time, it’s really strange that the actor hasn’t made an appearance on the show. As there’s still a week to go, we might see him gracing the show soon.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 24th February.

