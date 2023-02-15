Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming, much-anticipated family entertainer Selfiee. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to release in theatres on 24th February. And now they’ve unveiled another property of the same.

After enthralling the nation and garnering tremendous buzz with it’s first action packed trailer and superhit chartbusters Main Khiladi and Kudiyee Ni Teri, the much awaited family entertainer is keenly awaited by fans everywhere!

Adding to the fanfare, the Dhamakedaar Jodi No 1 Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi launched the exciting #SelfieeTrailer2 filled with action, comedy, drama and a whole lot of entertainment! The 1 minute 34 second long trailer sees Akshay and Emraan’s character take on each other in a battle that gathers the media’s attention.

Check out the second trailer of Selfiee here

Star Studios Presents Selfiee in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films.Produced by Hiroo Yas h Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, the film releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. It is tne remake of the 2019 released Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

