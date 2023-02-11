Akshay Kumar has started promoting his upcoming film Selfiee where he will be seen playing a super star’s role. In the film apart from him, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty are also there in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film and two songs have already been released. To push the promotions further, Akshay has been doing Reels with other celebs on the songs that have dropped.

Recently, a new song from the movie ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’ has been released, and Akki shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen dancing with the sizzling Nora Fatehi. However, it didn’t sit right with the netizens. Scroll below to check out their reactions to it.

A few hours back, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a s*xy dance video with Nora Fatehi pn the recently released song ‘Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe’ from his upcoming film Selfiee. However, in the actual song from the film, Akki can be seen grooving with Mrunal Thakur. The actor looked quite trendy and cool, we must say! In the Reel, while Akshay can be seen in black joggers, a jumper jacket and a bucket hat, Nora looked absolutely scintillating in a neon green coloured dress with a bustier neckline and a cut-out detailing.

However, as soon as the video got viral, the sizzling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi didn’t sit right with the netizens and they started to troll them in the comment section. While one wrote, “Maje to ye banda le raha hai bhai.”

Another one penned, “Akshay be like :kya maal hai yaar”

A third comment can be read as, “Bhai she’s a whole 24 years younger re. That’s like Dimple Kapadia dancing like this with Ranbir Kapoor. The internet would go mad!!”

Another netizen commented, “Sir itna busy rehte hain ki song ki lipsync bhi nhi kr pa rhe shyd thodi der baad kisi agli album k liye niklna ho”

A few netizens even mentioned Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna in the comments and wrote, “@twinklerkhanna Dekho mam Kudiye ne teri vibe”, another one’s comment can be read as, “Bhai aaj ghar pe pitayii hoga Twinkle is tracking you.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance video? Let us know!

