Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look, in the recently released song Kudiyee Ni Teri and it has sparked excitement amongst fans. We now got to know that Mrunal had come on board only a few days before the shoot of ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’.

The actress had spend hours rehearsing Kudiyeee Ne Teri. On top of that, she was doing some action for the first time. So, she had to train a bit in body language as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. In the visuals, of the trailer and the song, Mrunal can be seen performing a high-octane action sequence with Akshay Kumar.

Star Studios Presents Selfiee in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, the film releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Directed by Raj Mehta, it stars Akshay Kumar, Sachin Patel and Emraan Hashmi alongside Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha and many more. the upcoming film is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Expressed Her Desire To Marry Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan Promptly Replied “Chalegi Nahi Shaadi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News